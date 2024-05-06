T20 World Cup 2024: Will India skip event in wake of terror threat? BCCI's stance revealed

Amidst escalating security threats to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla sheds light on India's position regarding the tournament participation.

The upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America, has been overshadowed by security concerns following terror threats from a Pakistan-based group. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla shed light on India's participation stance amidst these unsettling developments.

Scheduled to commence on June 1 and culminate on June 29, the tournament will witness the participation of 20 teams across nine venues – six in the West Indies and three in the USA. However, alarming reports of terror threats rattled the Caribbean islands, prompting Cricket West Indies and the International Cricket Council to address the issue jointly.

In a unified statement, the ICC and CWI assured the implementation of a "comprehensive and robust security plan" for the safety of all stakeholders. Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley affirmed ongoing surveillance by security agencies to monitor the situation closely.

These developments stirred apprehension among participating teams, prompting Rajeev Shukla to provide insights on India's participation. Speaking to ANI, Shukla emphasized the paramountcy of player safety, affirming that decisions regarding India's participation rest with the central government.

"While ensuring optimal security measures for players and spectators, the final call on India's participation in the World Cup lies with the central government," stated Shukla. He underscored ongoing communication with the West Indies and USA governments to address security concerns effectively.

Meanwhile, the India National Cricket Team's 15-man squad for the World Cup has been finalized under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The squad composition, inclusive of four spinners and three pacers, reflects strategic deliberation considering the spin-friendly conditions anticipated in the host countries.

However, the exclusion of Rinku Singh, a consistent performer in T20Is, raised eyebrows. Ajit Agarkar highlighted the difficulty of the decision, attributing it to strategic considerations aimed at achieving the desired team balance.

As anticipation mounts for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the cricketing fraternity remains vigilant amidst security challenges, prioritizing the safety and integrity of the sport.

