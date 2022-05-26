Who was Bidisha De Majumdar? Bengali actress committed suicide at the age of 21

The body of the 21-year-old Bengali actress, Bidisha De Majumdar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

A 21-year-old Bengali actress, Bidisha De Majumdar, reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her flat. Her On Wednesday, Bidisha’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat. The news of her reported suicide has sent shock waves in the entire Bengali film and television industry. This is the second death in the entertainment industry in recent days after the sudden demise of 21-year-old Kannada TV actress Chetna Raj had rocked the nation.

According to media reports, the 21-year-old model-turned-actress, Bidisha De Majumdar, committed suicide by hanging herself in her flat. Bidisha De Majumdar used to reside in a rental flat in the Nagar Bazar area of Kolkata. Her body was found hanging inside her flat by the police. The police had to break the door of her flat since it was locked from the inside.

As per reports, the police have sent Bidisha De Majumdar's body for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to her family for the last rituals.

Police investigation revealed that Bidisha De Majumdar had started living in the Nagar Bazar area some four months back. A suicide note was also found by the police at her residence, reportedly. In the suicide note, Bidisha allegedly said that she was suffering from cancer.

