    Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother

    Discover the remarkable tale of Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian cricket sensation, whose journey from humble beginnings to international stardom is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering determination.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 3, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Ajinkya Rahane, a stalwart in Indian cricket, emerged from humble origins to become a shining star in the cricketing world. Born on June 6, 1988, in Maharashtra's Ashwi Khurd, Rahane's journey to the Indian cricket team is a testament to his resilience and dedication. Here's a glimpse into the remarkable story of this cricketing icon.

    Raised in a middle-class family, Rahane's early passion for cricket was nurtured by his father, Madhukar Baburao Rahane, who introduced him to a local coaching camp in Mumbai's Dombivli at the tender age of seven. Despite financial constraints, Rahane's love for the game propelled him forward as he honed his skills at the grassroots level.

    Facing adversity head-on, Rahane's family made significant sacrifices to support his dreams. At 17, he began training under former Indian batsman Pravin Amre, a pivotal moment that marked a turning point in his career. Despite the financial strain, Rahane's relentless determination led to his first-class debut for Mumbai at just 19 years old, where he made an indelible mark by scoring a century against a formidable Pakistani team.

    Rahane's prowess on the field continued to flourish as he excelled in domestic cricket, catching the attention of selectors. His meteoric rise saw him making his debut across all formats of the game, from T20Is to Test cricket, where he showcased his talent and resilience on the international stage.

    Beyond his individual achievements, Rahane's contributions to Indian cricket are unparalleled. He holds numerous records, including being one of the few players to score over 1000 runs in a single Ranji season and achieving remarkable feats such as scoring centuries in each innings of a Test match.

    However, amidst Rahane's remarkable achievements lies a poignant tale of sacrifice and determination. In a candid interview, Rahane revealed the hardships of his early days, where his mother played an instrumental role in his journey. Unable to afford transportation, Rahane's mother would walk alongside him for miles, carrying his cricket kit and his younger brother, demonstrating her unwavering support and sacrifice.

    Rahane's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers worldwide, epitomising the triumph of perseverance over adversity. As he continues to shine on the cricket field, Ajinkya Rahane's journey stands as a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support of loved ones.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
