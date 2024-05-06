Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Isha Negi SEXY photos: 9 times Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's girlfriend sizzled on social media

    First Published May 6, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

    Explore the captivating allure of Isha Negi as we delve into nine instances where the girlfriend of Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant dazzled social media with her glamorous photos, showcasing her beauty, style, and captivating presence.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Beach Beauty: Isha Negi stunned in a series of photoshoots at exotic beach locations, flaunting her toned figure and radiant smile, setting social media ablaze with her captivating presence.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Glamorous Look: Isha Negi dazzled in glamorous evening ensembles, showcasing her impeccable style and fashion sense, earning accolades for her chic and sophisticated appearance.

    article_image3

    Fitness Goals: With her dedication to fitness evident in her workout routines, Isha Negi inspired her followers with glimpses of her gym sessions and yoga poses, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

    article_image4

    Romantic Moments: With her beau Rishabh Pant by her side, Isha Negi shared intimate moments and sweet gestures, giving fans a glimpse into their love-filled relationship and heartwarming bond.

    article_image5

    Boho-Chic Vibes: Embracing bohemian fashion, Isha Negi rocked flowing dresses, statement accessories, and effortlessly tousled hair, exuding a carefree and chic vibe that resonated with her audience.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Adventure Seeker: From hiking trails to scenic landscapes, Isha Negi shared snapshots of her adventurous escapades, embracing nature's beauty and igniting wanderlust among her followers.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Glamorous Getaways: Isha Negi indulged in luxurious getaways to picturesque destinations, sharing glimpses of her jet-set lifestyle and opulent travel experiences with her social media followers.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Red Carpet Glamour: Isha Negi stole the spotlight at red carpet events and glamorous soirées, turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices and radiant presence, earning praise for her stunning looks and confident demeanor.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Elegance: Isha Negi showcased her elegance in traditional attire, donning exquisite sarees and ethnic outfits with grace and poise, captivating viewers with her timeless beauty.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Candid Charisma: Whether laughing with friends or enjoying quiet moments of reflection, Isha Negi radiated charm and charisma in candid snapshots, showcasing her natural beauty and infectious positivity.

