Two men who had just stopped for a cup of tea at Chelakode were tragically killed. A Milma tanker lorry suddenly lost control and ploughed straight into them.

Thrissur: Two men have tragically died in a horrific accident in Chelakode after a Milma tanker lorry lost control and crashed into them.

The men who died have been identified as Shemeer, a resident of Pazhayannur Kallepadam, and Joseph, from Mannarkkad.

Both men had reportedly stopped for a tea break in Chelakode. Joseph, who was a petrol tanker driver himself, had parked his vehicle to grab a quick cup of tea. Shemeer, from Kallepadam, was also at the spot while on his way to Pazhayannur.

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That's when a Milma tanker lorry, passing through the area, suddenly went out of control and ploughed directly into them.

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The impact was so severe that both men got trapped underneath the lorry. Police, Fire and Rescue services, and local residents immediately rushed to the scene. After a major effort, they managed to pull the two men out. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, their lives could not be saved.