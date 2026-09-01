A farmer in Wayanad's Meenangadi has done what many thought was impossible—he's grown apples in his backyard! Sudevan from Chuthupara is now the talk of the town after his experimental apple tree bore fruit, proving that the fruit can thrive in Kerala's climate.

Kalpetta: Farmers in Wayanad have tried their hand at everything, from grapes and oranges to other exotic fruits. But the one fruit that always seemed out of reach was the apple. Until now.

Meet Sudevan, a farmer from Perasseri Veettil in Chuthupara, Meenangadi. He has proved everyone wrong by successfully growing apples right here in Wayanad. This farmer is thrilled after the apple tree he planted as an experiment in his backyard started bearing fruit. This is a first for Wayanad's soil. Right now, the tree has two apples, each weighing around 150 grams.

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Sudevan bought the apple sapling one and a half years ago from a private nursery in Karyambadi, Meenangadi. He planted it in his front yard and used only organic fertilisers like cow dung and bone meal to help it grow.

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Sudevan's farm is already full of avocados, rose apples, and different types of mango and jackfruit trees. But right now, the star attraction is the apple tree with its fruit.

Sudevan said he hopes his success will encourage more farmers to take up apple cultivation, now that it's clear it's possible in Wayanad's climate.