A 37-year-old man from Malappuram has died after battling amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and serious brain infection. He was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors were treating the condition.

Kozhikode: A 37-year-old man has died after contracting a rare brain infection, known as amoebic meningoencephalitis. He was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The man, identified as Muhammad Shafeeq from Pilathara in Malappuram, passed away last night. He was admitted to the hospital last week.

Kozhikode: Man Hit By Train As Shocking Incident Unfolds! Read Details

Initially, Shafeeq was taken to a private hospital in Kottakkal after he started showing severe symptoms. However, as his condition became serious, he was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College for advanced care.

Kozhikode Crime: Uncle Arrested After 12 Year Old Nephew Tortured Over Watch!

Health officials and the district administration believe he might have caught the infection after bathing in a local pond. Their initial findings point to the Cheloor Bharanikulam pond in Malappuram's Athavanad panchayat as the likely source of the amoeba.

This death from a rare brain-eating amoeba, coming after a gap, has caused a lot of concern among the public.