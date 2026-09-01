In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was brutally tortured by his own relatives who accused him of stealing a watch. They beat him with an iron rod, pushed splinters under his nails and poured chilli water on him. The main accused, his uncle, is now arrested. The watch was later found somewhere else.

Kozhikode: The main accused in the shocking case of a 12-year-old boy being brutally tortured in Koduvalli, Kozhikode, has been arrested. The man is the boy's own paternal uncle (father's brother).

He surrendered himself by walking into the police station. His wife and son, who are also accused in the case, are currently on the run. Reports suggest that the son may have already fled the country.

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The Koduvalli police filed a case against the family only after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) intervened. They have been charged under several laws, including the Juvenile Justice Act.

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The family accused the boy of stealing a watch. As punishment, they beat him with an iron rod, pushed splinters under his fingernails, and poured chilli water on his body. In a cruel twist, the watch that was supposedly stolen was later found in another location.