4 5 Image Credit : Getty

Ban on fishermen going to sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning due to rough sea conditions. Wind speeds are expected to hit 35-45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h. The IMD is tracking rain and thunderstorms in South Bengal from August 31 to September 2. As a precaution, it has prohibited fishermen on the West Bengal and Odisha coasts from going into the deep sea until Monday.