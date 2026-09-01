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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure System Brings Heavy Rain Alert For South Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky has been looking gloomy since morning, with light drizzles making the roads wet. So, how will the weather be across the state on the second day of the week? What is the Alipore Met Office saying
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Image Credit : Gemini
Today's Weather Update
The Alipore Met Office reports that rain is set to return to Bengal, with a warning issued for the next few days. Due to a low-pressure system, several districts in West Bengal will likely see heavy rainfall. The Met Office forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in South Bengal from August 31, with similar conditions continuing until September 1.
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Image Credit : Gemini
South Bengal Weather Update
According to the Alipore Met Office, South Bengal is likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, September 1. Thunderstorms are also expected on September 2. After that, on September 3 and 4, Gangetic West Bengal may see scattered showers, though no major warnings have been issued for these dates.
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How will the weather be in North Bengal?
North Bengal is also expected to see rain in the coming days. Heavy rainfall in the hilly areas could lead to landslides and waterlogging in some places. The Met Office has issued a rain forecast due to an active monsoon. Districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Malda are likely to get heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
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Ban on fishermen going to sea
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning due to rough sea conditions. Wind speeds are expected to hit 35-45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h. The IMD is tracking rain and thunderstorms in South Bengal from August 31 to September 2. As a precaution, it has prohibited fishermen on the West Bengal and Odisha coasts from going into the deep sea until Monday.
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Where is heavy rain forecast?
The Met Office has issued an Orange Alert for East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram due to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm). A heavy rain warning is also in place for Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, and Durgapur. Strong winds of 60 to 65 km/h may blow through coastal and adjoining districts.
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