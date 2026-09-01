A young man from Malappuram died in a tragic train accident. The victim, Poolakkandi Noufal, was a resident of Pookkayil in the western part of Tirur. His death has left his family and the local community in shock and grief.

A young man from Malappuram has died after being hit by a train in Kozhikode. The victim has been identified as Poolakkandi Noufal, a resident of the western part of Tirur Pookkayil. He was an employee at a private firm in Areekkad.

Police believe that Noufal was hit by the train around 12 AM on Monday night while he was crossing the railway tracks at Mathottam. The train's loco pilot, who saw the accident, immediately informed the Railway Police.

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Following the alert, officers from the Nallalam police station and local residents launched a search, but they couldn't find him that night. His body was finally discovered around 8 AM this morning in the bushes near the railway tracks.

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Police reached the spot and completed the necessary formalities before sending the body to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. It was later handed over to his family after a post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.