Police are investigating the death of a patient who fell from his bed. A post-mortem is being done to find the cause of death. This isn't the first time; a similar incident happened at the same medical college three months ago, where a patient died after falling from a bed while undergoing treatment.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have filed a case for unnatural death after a patient died from a fall at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The patient got injured after falling from his bed while he was undergoing treatment.

His family is alleging negligence. They claim the hospital didn't provide a bed with safety rails and was careless with his follow-up treatment. However, the hospital superintendent has denied these claims, explaining that all beds with safety rails were occupied. He also said that a post-mortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death. This comes just three months after another patient had died at the same medical college after falling from a bed and getting injured.

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The deceased has been identified as 87-year-old Sukumara Pillai, a resident of Chadayamangalam. He was admitted to the hospital following a stroke and fell from his bed on Saturday.

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The hospital superintendent has strongly denied the allegations. He stated that since all beds with safety rails were taken, they had allowed two attendants to stay with Sukumara Pillai. He pointed out that Pillai fell from the bed even when one attendant was present with him.

The superintendent also mentioned that the family initially requested to skip the post-mortem. He told them that a post-mortem cannot be avoided without a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police. According to the superintendent, the family only started making these allegations after this conversation. The police have confirmed that they will decide on the next steps based on the post-mortem report.