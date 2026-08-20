A 61-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in jail and fined ₹25,000 for sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy. The case was registered at the Edathala police station in 2023.

A 61 year old man has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined ₹25,000 for sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in Kochi.

The Aluva Fast Track Special Court found Shamsu (61), a resident of Pathanayath House in Kunjattukara, Pookkattumugal, Edathala, guilty under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the accused.

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The case was registered at the Edathala Police Station in 2023 following a complaint regarding the abuse of the minor. After the investigation, the police submitted the necessary evidence before the court, leading to the trial.

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Special Public Prosecutor Advocate P.G. Yamuna represented the prosecution during the proceedings. Inspector A.N. Shaju led the investigation into the case.

The Aluva Fast Track Special Court subsequently convicted Shamsu and handed him a five-year prison sentence along with the monetary penalty. The case highlights the legal action taken against offences involving children under the POCSO Act, which provides special legal protections for minors against sexual offences.