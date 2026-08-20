Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) wants to change its name to 'Kerala Metro Rail Limited'. The plan is to handle transport projects across the state, not just in Kochi, but also in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has sent a proposal to the state government to change its name. The new proposed name is 'Kerala Metro Rail Limited'. KMRL's MD, Loknath Behera, submitted the recommendation, asking for the government's initial approval. The idea is simple: KMRL is no longer just about Kochi. It's now planning and running urban transport projects across Kerala.

The company is already doing well. It's making an operational profit after successfully finishing the first phase from Aluva to Thrippunithura. The second phase, which will connect Kaloor's JLN Stadium to Smart City, is expected to be ready within a year. On top of the metro, KMRL is also handling the Kochi Water Metro and other electric mobility projects. Plus, it's now in charge of the upcoming metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Loknath Behera explained that a name focused only on one city doesn't really fit the company's bigger role anymore. He said the name 'Kerala Metro Rail' better reflects their current and future work across the state.

Learning from other states

This isn't a new idea. KMRL is following a trend seen in other states. For example, Nagpur Metro was reorganised as 'Maharashtra Metro', Lucknow Metro became 'Uttar Pradesh Metro', and Ahmedabad Metro is now 'Gujarat Metro'.

For the name change to happen, the state government has to give its nod first. If they approve, KMRL will move on to the next steps. The final decision will need approvals from the Board of Directors, shareholders, the central Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Central Government.

The MD has made it clear that this rebranding won't affect the company's assets, liabilities, contracts, or employees. He also said that the money for all the branding changes will come from KMRL's own budget.