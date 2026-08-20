A young woman from Perumbavoor, Arya, was found hanging in her bedroom on the 18th. Her family is now crying foul, claiming she was constantly harassed for dowry by her mother-in-law and the mother-in-law's mother.

KOTTAYAM: A family in Kottayam is demanding answers after a young woman was found hanging at her husband's home. The family is calling her death suspicious.

Arya, who is originally from Perumbavoor, was found dead in her bedroom on the 18th. Her relatives are now pointing fingers at her in-laws. They claim that ever since her marriage to Nattakom-native Deepak Babu, Arya was tortured for dowry by her mother-in-law and her husband's grandmother.

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The family also says there were injury marks on Arya's body. What's more, they found it very suspicious that the mother-in-law and grandmother didn't even show up for the funeral.

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But here's where the story gets complicated. The FIR filed by the Kottayam East Police says something else. It notes that the reason for her death was her husband Deepak Babu's drinking problem. Unhappy with this, Arya's family is now planning to take their complaint directly to the DYSP.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from a mental health professional. If you are having such thoughts, call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)