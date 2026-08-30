The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-70 draw held on Sunday, August 30, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and several other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-70 draw held on Sunday, August 30. With thousands of players across the state waiting for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Samrudhi SM-70 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-70 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MW 695593

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - 695593

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - MS 361100

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - MW 236772

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 2023, 2340, 2353, 2368, 2566, 3158, 3366, 3740 4213, 4380, 4395, 4481, 5240, 5622, 6851, 6972 7484, 8338, 8925

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0463, 0560, 1376, 2646, 3724, 6101

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0214, 0307, 2037, 2529, 2969, 3028, 3326, 3579 3659, 4078, 4095, 4883, 4965, 5350, 6065, 6110 6307, 7001, 7503, 7880, 8040, 8197, 8556, 8935 9651

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0233, 0406, 0776, 0979, 1022, 1241, 1293, 1310 1356, 1521, 1687, 1937, 2022, 2204, 2249, 2549 2879, 2915, 3213, 3265, 3355, 3372, 3768, 3819 3905, 3993, 4147, 4150, 4190, 4261, 4292, 4499 4505, 4524, 4618, 4647, 4657, 4831, 4909, 5035 5206, 5292, 5508, 5688, 5809, 5930, 6597, 6708 6861, 6874, 6936, 6976, 7087, 7123, 7305, 7329 7396, 7575, 7728, 7781, 7873, 7978, 8023, 8421 8468, 8634, 8902, 8963, 9018, 9058, 9396, 9442 9471, 9680, 9763, 9904

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0182, 0191, 0199, 0362, 0516, 0792, 1118, 1325 1343, 1448, 1468, 1550, 1641, 1654, 1847, 1873 1886, 1899, 1946, 2034, 2044, 2329, 2487, 2687 2740, 2745, 2755, 3032, 3058, 3096, 3362, 3475 3497, 3737, 3798, 3828, 3972, 4198, 4202, 4309 4422, 4543, 4573, 4667, 4824, 4840, 4922, 5119 5128, 5328, 5377, 5393, 5534, 5590, 5619, 5674 5746, 6468, 6656, 6784, 6929, 7005, 7006, 7295 7333, 7372, 7483, 7536, 7603, 7627, 7687, 7748 7865, 7999, 8244, 8287, 8305, 8648, 8923, 8930 8964, 8999, 9012, 9107, 9138, 9359, 9501, 9523 9745, 9787, 9935, 9992

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0138, 0528, 0562, 0613, 0863, 0957, 1053, 1121 1153, 1247, 1261, 1285, 1287, 1321, 1372, 1396 1431, 1442, 1449, 1527, 1566, 1638, 1697, 1901 1929, 1935, 1958, 2174, 2267, 2270, 2278, 2349 2436, 2437, 2677, 2710, 2758, 2870, 2908, 2918 3024, 3142, 3334, 3337, 3361, 3382, 3427, 3442 3479, 3534, 3665, 3720, 3773, 3808, 3817, 3826 3908, 4063, 4114, 4152, 4166, 4221, 4290, 4325 4377, 4387, 4427, 4562, 4615, 4620, 4743, 4785 4861, 4884, 4902, 4980, 5009, 5118, 5133, 5171 5209, 5304, 5347, 5349, 5507, 5543, 5586, 5625 5878, 5912, 5961, 5973, 6253, 6325, 6346, 6356 6496, 6521, 6551, 6581, 6603, 6647, 6803, 6842 6940, 7044, 7065, 7074, 7185, 7223, 7252, 7314 7400, 7486, 7521, 7528, 7563, 7615, 7625, 7651 7731, 7823, 7838, 7877, 7935, 8001, 8044, 8046 8075, 8160, 8347, 8477, 8496, 8505, 8567, 8586 8626, 8717, 8822, 8979, 9128, 9247, 9266, 9363 9403, 9478, 9587, 9780, 9781, 9922

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, winners need to produce the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other required documentation at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The department recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing the claim within the prescribed deadline.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-70 Lottery Result Today (August 30): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets through:

- Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette - Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website - Official lottery result publications - Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are advised to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The website does not support or promote gambling.