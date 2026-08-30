A bus journey in Kerala nearly turned into a frightening accident when an elderly passenger lost his balance while boarding but a bus cleaner’s lightning-fast reflexes prevented a potentially serious fall.

A bus journey in Kerala nearly turned into a frightening accident when an elderly passenger lost his balance while boarding but a bus cleaner’s lightning-fast reflexes prevented a potentially serious fall. An X account, Karnataka Post, shared a video capturing the dramatic moment involving Atul Kuku, a cleaner working aboard the Parvathi bus that operates on the Kuttiattoo-Kannur route.

The footage showed the elderly man, dressed in a light-coloured shirt and white mundu, attempting to board the bus while carrying his bags. Just as he stepped through the entrance, he suddenly appeared to lose his footing and struggled to remain upright.

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Standing close to the doorway, Atul sprang into action without hesitation. The instant he noticed the passenger stumbling, he stretched out his hand and grabbed him, stopping him from tumbling to the ground.

Another man quickly rushed over to assist. Together, they supported the elderly passenger and held him steady until he regained his balance.

Within a matter of seconds, what could have resulted in a painful or even dangerous fall was averted. Atul’s sharp awareness and immediate response proved crucial in protecting the vulnerable passenger and ensuring he could safely make his way further inside the bus.