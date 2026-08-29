A prisoner from Kottayam, Manu, was stabbed during the fight. He has been rushed to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Reports say another inmate, Appu from Ernakulam, attacked him.

Kannur: Things got heated at the Kannur Central Jail after a major fight broke out between two inmates. The prisoners involved are both being held under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, or KAPA.

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During the clash, one prisoner was stabbed. The injured inmate, Manu, who is from Kottayam, was immediately rushed to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Initial reports suggest that another KAPA prisoner, Appu from Ernakulam, is the one who stabbed him.

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This isn't the only recent incident in Kannur's jails. On Saturday, an official at the Kannur Special Sub Jail was also attacked by a prisoner. The inmate, identified as Suhail, is currently on remand in a molestation case. The Assistant Prison Officer, Chilnesh Chandran, was injured in the attack. The Kannur Town Police have filed a case regarding this incident.