Around 50 students from Kerala got food poisoning on a train while coming back from a school trip in Delhi. The students, part of an 80-member group, started vomiting after eating food from the train's pantry. They were given medical help at a station in Madhya Pradesh.

Thrissur: A school trip turned into a nightmare for students from Thrissur after they suffered food poisoning on a train. Around 50 students, out of a group of 80, fell sick while returning from a study tour in Delhi. They were travelling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express.

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The students are all between 15 and 18 years old. Their teachers and school authorities immediately alerted railway staff and called the helpline. The group had been eating food from the train's pantry car throughout their journey. Soon after, the students started feeling dizzy and began vomiting. Acting quickly, railway officials arranged for a medical team to be on standby at Khandwa Junction in Madhya Pradesh. When the train reached platform number 5 around 9:30 PM on Friday, the sick students were helped off the train and given first aid.

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A team led by Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. O P Jugtawat and Civil Surgeon Dr. Aniruddha Kaushal, along with the railway's own medical team, treated the students. After confirming that everyone's condition was stable, the train continued its journey after a 40-minute delay. As a precaution, a special railway medical team travelled with the students all the way to Bhusawal station to monitor their health.