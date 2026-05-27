The father, Joy Udumpakkal from Anakulam, apparently hit his son in a fit of rage. The son, Justin, was an addict and had been drinking and fighting with the family all morning.

A father in Idukki killed his son by hitting him during an argument over substance abuse. The incident happened in Anakulam, near Mankulam. The son, Justin Joy, died after being hit on the head. After the crime, the father consumed poison and has been hospitalised by the police.

According to Munnar police, Justin Joy was an addict who regularly used substances and caused frequent fights at home. The father, Joy Udumpakkal from Anakulam, hit his son in a sudden burst of anger. Justin had been drinking since the morning and was arguing with his family.

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The police say that Justin tried to attack his father, Joy. Joy then snatched the iron rod from Justin's hand and hit him back. Justin was hit on the head and other parts of his body, and he bled to death. When the police from the Mankulam outpost arrived to take him into custody, Joy told them he had tried to commit suicide by drinking a strong pesticide. He was first taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for initial treatment and then moved to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

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Reports say the family was actually planning to take Justin to a de-addiction centre for treatment. His parents had earlier filed a police complaint against him for regular fights and physical abuse. It's believed that the police calling Justin in for questioning based on this complaint is what triggered the fight.