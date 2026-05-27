Police have arrested a madrasa teacher in Thiruvananthapuram after two boys told their parents he had abused them. This comes just after a similar case was reported from Kanyakulangara.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly abusing two 10-year-old boys who were his students. The accused, 58-year-old N. Ismail, was a teacher at a madrasa in Veli.

The complaint states that on August 24, Ismail subjected the two boys, who had come for religious classes, to unnatural sexual abuse. The whole thing came out only after the children went home and told their parents what had happened.

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The parents immediately filed a complaint with the Valiyathura police. Based on this complaint, the police arrested Ismail. Valiyathura police officials said that the investigation is still on and the accused has been produced in court and sent to remand.

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This incident comes just days after another madrasa teacher was arrested in Kanyakulangara. In that case, 52-year-old Najeem, a resident of Kanyakulangara, was arrested by the Vattappara police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was his student.