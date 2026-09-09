Police arrested a man in Kollam's Chavara after a shocking video of him brutally beating his elderly mother went viral. He continued the assault even as she cried and begged him to stop.

In a shocking incident from Kollam, a man was arrested for allegedly brutally beating his own elderly mother. The incident took place in Thattassery, Chavara, and has triggered widespread outrage after visuals of the assault surfaced on social media.

The accused, identified as Venu, is the woman’s younger son. According to reports, he attacked his elderly mother early this morning. A home nurse who was present at the house secretly recorded the entire assault on her mobile phone. The footage later circulated widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from viewers.

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Venu is reportedly employed at the Chavara KMML. The disturbing visuals show him repeatedly hitting his mother while she is heard crying and pleading with him to stop. The footage has raised concerns over the treatment of elderly people and the need for immediate intervention in cases of domestic abuse.

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Following the circulation of the video and the resulting public outrage, Chavara police registered a case against Venu. Police subsequently arrested him in connection with the incident. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the assault and the exact charges against the accused are awaited.