A man in Alappuzha called his friend, Anil, to a specific spot, verbally abused him, and then attacked him with a weapon. He seriously injured Anil's head and shoulder. The accused was on the run across the state but has now been caught by the police from the Mannar area.

Alappuzha: A man who had been on the run after allegedly hacking his friend with a weapon has finally been arrested. The Alappuzha North Police have taken Abhijith, a resident of Puthenpurackal house in Mararikulam Panchayat's 12th ward, into custody. The attack happened on the night of August 29, 2026, at around 11:30 PM.

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The incident took place in a small lane just west of a meat shop near the Pathirappally west junction. According to the police, Abhijith called his friend Anil and asked him to come to the spot. He then started abusing Anil, and soon after, attacked him with a weapon he was carrying. Anil suffered serious injuries to his head and left shoulder.

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After the incident, Abhijith went into hiding and was moving between different parts of the state to avoid arrest. He was finally tracked down and nabbed from an area under the Mannar police station's jurisdiction. The investigation team that arrested Abhijith was led by Alappuzha North Sub-Inspector Devika. The team also included Senior Civil Police Officers Siddique, Vinayan, and Antony Ratheesh, as well as Civil Police Officers Girish, Sujith, and Pranav. Police Officer Hari from the Harippad station was also part of the team that caught the accused.