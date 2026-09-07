A simple argument over picking up fallen sweets during a Sree Krishna Jayanti festival in Mannar turned ugly. A woman and her brother were allegedly thrashed, and her dupatta was torn. The Mannar police have now arrested four men for assault and outraging a woman's modesty.

Mannar: Four men have been arrested in Mannar for allegedly assaulting a woman and her brother following an argument over fallen sweets during Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations. The arrested men are Pramod (43) from Chennithala Nambozhil, Binu (47) from Chennithala Aishwarya Veettil, Saji (35) from Karazhma Varottil, and Sunilkumar (43) from Karazhma Pauvathil.

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The incident happened around 8 PM on Friday in front of the Ulachikkad Sreekrishnaswamy temple in Chennithala Karazhma. The trouble started during 'Uriyadi', a festival game where a pot filled with goodies is broken, similar to the Dahi Handi celebrations in other parts of India. According to the complaint, the woman's brother and his friends were picking up sweets that had fallen from the broken pot when the accused ganged up and started beating them.

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When the woman stepped in to stop the fight, the men allegedly turned on her. The complaint states that they verbally abused her, tore her shawl, and twisted her left arm, which amounts to outraging her modesty. Following a directive from Mannar CI E. Ajeeb, a police team led by SHO Ajith and SI Pradeep Lal arrested the accused. Senior Civil Police Officers Sudheesh and Krishnakumar, and CPO Sumesh Babu were also part of the team. A court has remanded all four accused.