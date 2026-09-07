An inquiry report has given a clean chit to Kottayam Medical College in the shocking case of a needle found inside a baby. But the baby's parents are not buying it and are planning to take the matter to the Chief Minister.

An inquiry report has found no fault with Kottayam Medical College in the incident where a needle was found inside a one-year-old baby's body. The report states that there is no chance the needle could have entered the baby's body during treatment. It clarified that newborns are never given injections on their ribs; they are always administered on the thigh. The report, prepared by the Medical College Deputy Superintendent, has been submitted to the Superintendent.

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However, the parents have completely rejected the hospital authorities' claims. "We had informed the doctors at Kottayam Medical College about the needle right away. We have no idea on what basis they have prepared this 'no-fault' report," the family said. They also announced that they want the police to register a case and will be filing a complaint with the Chief Minister.

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The broken needle was discovered after a year inside Adhvika, the younger daughter of Vineesh from Chathamanagalam, Kozhikode, and Anju from Ettumanoor. Anju had delivered the baby on June 24, 2025. The baby was admitted to the NICU on the second day due to fever and symptoms of jaundice.

Following the family's complaint, the medical college had formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee was chaired by Deputy Superintendent Dr. Frederike Paul, with Dr. R. Beena Kumari, Head of Gynaecology, and Dr. Binny John, Head of General Surgery, as its members.