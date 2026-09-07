A man from Vaniyambalam is in a fix after getting a traffic challan for a scooter he has never even driven. The police wrongly put his bike's number on the fine for not wearing a helmet. Now, with the authorities offering no help, he's left wondering what to do next.

Malappuram: A man from Vaniyambalam is running from pillar to post because of a mistake by the Pookkottumpadam police. P.K. Mohammed Jamal, who owns the KKS Nursery in Vaniyambalam, received a challan for a crime he didn't commit. The notice asks him to pay a ₹500 fine for riding a scooter without a helmet.

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Jamal is confused about how he got a challan for a vehicle he doesn't even use. The notice, which came with a photo, clearly shows a scooter and a person riding it without a helmet. But the scooter's number is different from his bike's number. Jamal doesn't recognise the person or the vehicle in the photo. However, the challan has the registration number of his Honda Shine bike.

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When he enquired at the Nilambur RTO office, they told him the incident happened in Amarambalam and that he should contact the Pookkottumpadam police station. But Jamal's real problem is that the same police who made the mistake are now washing their hands of the matter. He is also worried that even if he pays the fine to solve the problem now, he might get into trouble again for the same vehicle in the future.