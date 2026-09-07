A 24-year-old woman has died in Malappuram after giving birth. The cause of death was excessive bleeding following her delivery at a private hospital in Kondotty.

Malappuram: A young woman who was in critical condition after childbirth has died. The deceased is Reem Sithara (24), wife of P. Muhammed Wasim from Manjeri Mariyad. She died due to excessive bleeding after her delivery at a private hospital in Kondotty.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode after her health worsened, she could not be saved. Her newborn baby is currently receiving treatment at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital.

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The tragic incident began on Friday when Reem Sithara gave birth to a baby boy at the private hospital in Kondotty. After the delivery, the hospital authorities informed the family that she was bleeding heavily and advised them to move her to Kozhikode for specialised treatment.

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The family immediately shifted her to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where she was given blood. However, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she passed away early on Saturday morning. Her relatives are now alleging that medical negligence by the hospital staff during the delivery is the reason for her death.

Reem Sithara was the daughter of Jabir Pallathil and Shareena Mannaril from Kondotty Thurakkal.

Her siblings are Nasal Shahin, Raya Rose, and Asim Rashin.