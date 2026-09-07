Faisal has injuries on his arms, legs, jaw, forehead, and teeth. His wife, Aleefathima, hurt her limbs and back. People in the area say that wild boar attacks have become a big problem there.

A couple riding a motorcycle were injured after a wild boar suddenly jumped in front of their bike near Mukkam in Kozhikode on Sunday evening. The unexpected encounter caused the motorcycle to lose balance, leaving both riders injured. The incident took place around 7:30 PM on the Thiruvananthapuram-Omassery road near Neeleswaram Nadukkil. The injured were identified as Pallath Faisal, 37, and his wife, Aleefathima, 32, residents of Pambizhanjappara.

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According to the details available, the wild boar suddenly appeared on the road and came directly in front of the motorcycle. Faisal and Aleefathima fell from the bike following the sudden obstruction. Faisal suffered multiple injuries in the accident. He sustained injuries to his arms, legs, jaw and forehead and also suffered damage to his teeth. His wife Aleefathima sustained injuries to her limbs and back.

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Following the incident, both were taken to a private medical college hospital in Manassery for treatment. They have been admitted to the hospital and are currently receiving medical care. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by motorists travelling through areas where wild animals frequently cross roads, particularly during evening hours. Sudden animal crossings can leave riders with little time to react, increasing the risk of serious accidents.