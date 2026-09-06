A nearly 30-year-old banyan tree was allegedly cut down overnight in Bengaluru’s HRBR Layout, sparking anger and a protest by residents. Locals questioned whether permission was obtained and suspected the tree was removed over nearby construction.

Residents of Kalyan Nagar’s HRBR Layout staged a protest on Saturday after a huge banyan tree that had stood on their street for nearly three decades was allegedly chopped down overnight. The incident has sparked anger among locals, who questioned how a healthy, long-standing tree could be felled without their knowledge. Residents also alleged that two other trees in a nearby area had been cut down in a similar manner.

Banyan Tree Chopped Down Overnight

According to local residents, unidentified people arrived around 2 AM and cut down the healthy banyan tree. For people living in the area, the tree was more than just part of the neighbourhood’s greenery. It had become a familiar landmark and provided shade to residents and passers-by for decades.

Residents said the tree had stood in the area for around 30 years. Following its removal, the spot has been left empty and bare, leaving many locals upset over the loss of a tree they had come to regard as part of their neighbourhood.

Residents Stage Protest

Shocked by the incident, residents gathered to protest and demanded answers from the authorities. They questioned whether permission had been obtained from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to cut down the tree and whether forest officials had been informed.

“Did anyone get permission from the GBA to cut this tree? Were the forest officials even informed? Why was a healthy tree cut down? How did the authorities allow this to happen?” the residents asked.

The protesters also raised concerns about the alleged cutting of two other trees in a nearby area and called on the authorities to investigate whether the incidents were connected.

Residents Suspect Construction Link

Residents have also expressed suspicion about the reason behind the tree being cut down. According to them, the banyan tree may have been removed because it was allegedly obstructing construction work at a nearby building.

However, this claim has not been independently established. Residents are now seeking an investigation into the incident and want the authorities to determine who cut down the tree and whether the required permissions were obtained.