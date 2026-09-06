- Home
- Karnataka News
- Koppal: Man Creates AI Tiger Image To Skip Work, Forest Officials Allegedly Punish Him
Koppal: Man Creates AI Tiger Image To Skip Work, Forest Officials Allegedly Punish Him
A man in Koppal allegedly created an AI-generated tiger image to avoid daily-wage work, sparking panic among villagers. Forest officials reportedly questioned him, after which he confessed to creating the image to skip work.
Boy Creates AI Tiger Image, Causing Panic Among Forest Officials
A boy named Iranna from Kavali village in Koppal reportedly created an AI-generated image of a tiger and shared it on Instagram, claiming that a tiger had been spotted on a nearby hill. The post went viral on social media and eventually came to the attention of Forest Department officials, causing concern among the authorities.
Iranna’s family is reportedly financially struggling, and his parents depend on daily-wage labour to make a living. According to the account, his parents were unable to manage the work alone and asked Iranna to help them. However, he allegedly did not want to work as a labourer and created the AI-generated tiger image to avoid going to work.
The image was shared on Instagram with a claim that a tiger had come to the hill. As the post spread widely on social media, it caught the attention of Forest Department officials, who were alerted about the alleged tiger sighting. The incident later came to light as the image was identified as AI-generated.
Forest Officials Take Action Against Young Man Over AI Tiger Hoax
Forest officials reportedly took action against a young man who allegedly created an AI-generated image of a tiger to avoid daily-wage labour, causing panic among villagers.
According to the account, forest officials who visited the young man’s residence allegedly punished him. During questioning, Iranna reportedly confessed that he had created the AI-generated tiger image to avoid going to work.
Villagers in the area were already afraid to go to work due to reports of bears and tigers being spotted around Koppal. In such a situation, the creation and circulation of an AI-generated tiger image on social media caused further panic among residents.
AI-Generated Video Creates Confusion Among Villagers
The scene appeared so realistic that villagers were reportedly confused after watching the video. With AI technology capable of creating highly realistic images and videos, there is a possibility that wage labourers and farmers who are unfamiliar with the technology may believe such content is genuine and become afraid to venture outside.
Given the potential for such AI-generated content to cause panic, the Forest Department and police need to take appropriate action against those who create and circulate misleading videos, according to the report.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.