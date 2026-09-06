A boy named Iranna from Kavali village in Koppal reportedly created an AI-generated image of a tiger and shared it on Instagram, claiming that a tiger had been spotted on a nearby hill. The post went viral on social media and eventually came to the attention of Forest Department officials, causing concern among the authorities.

Iranna’s family is reportedly financially struggling, and his parents depend on daily-wage labour to make a living. According to the account, his parents were unable to manage the work alone and asked Iranna to help them. However, he allegedly did not want to work as a labourer and created the AI-generated tiger image to avoid going to work.

The image was shared on Instagram with a claim that a tiger had come to the hill. As the post spread widely on social media, it caught the attention of Forest Department officials, who were alerted about the alleged tiger sighting. The incident later came to light as the image was identified as AI-generated.