KSRTC will operate 2,400 additional special buses from Bengaluru from September 11 to 13 for the Gowri-Ganesha festival. Services will connect the city with destinations across Karnataka and neighbouring states, with return services from September 14.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 2,400 additional special buses to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic during the Gowri-Ganesha festival. With the festival coinciding with the weekend, thousands of people are expected to travel from Bengaluru to their hometowns and other destinations across Karnataka and neighbouring states. The additional services are aimed at helping passengers travel conveniently and avoid last-minute difficulties during the festive rush.

With Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, a significant number of passengers are expected to leave Bengaluru. Keeping the anticipated rush in mind, KSRTC has made arrangements to operate additional services on key routes.

Schedule For Special Buses

Services From Bengaluru: Special buses will operate from Bengaluru to various districts in Karnataka and destinations in other states from September 11 to September 13.

Return Services To Bengaluru: For the return journey, special buses will operate from different parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states to Bengaluru from September 14 onwards.

Routes Covered By Special Buses

The additional buses will operate from major terminals in Bengaluru, including Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Mysuru Road Bus Station and Shantinagar.

Major Destinations In Karnataka: The services will connect Bengaluru with destinations including Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Dharwad, Davanagere, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and several destinations across North Karnataka.

Destinations In Other States: Special services will also operate to major cities and tourist destinations including Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ooty and Panaji.

Ticket Booking And Discounts

Passengers can book their tickets in advance through the official KSRTC website or the KSRTC mobile app.

Passengers travelling in a group of four or more people and booking their tickets on a single ticket will be eligible for a 5% discount.

Those booking round-trip tickets will receive a 10% discount on the fare for the return journey.

KSRTC has advised passengers to book their tickets in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience during the festive rush. Advance booking will also help passengers secure seats on their preferred routes and travel dates.