After holding a meeting with Bengaluru’s MLAs and MPs, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda spoke to the media about the civic issues discussed during the meeting. He said the meeting was held with the city’s elected representatives to address problems in Bengaluru’s outer areas. He noted that there were issues with the release of Cauvery water and said measures would be taken to resolve them.

He also said frequent road digging for various works had been causing problems and assured that the issue would be addressed immediately. The minister further informed that a tender would be floated within the next two months to procure a new, higher-capacity vehicle with a capacity of three tonnes.