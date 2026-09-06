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Bengaluru Garbage Collection: What To Do If Garbage Truck Is Late? Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Explains
Bengaluru Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has advised residents on what to do if garbage collection trucks arrive late. He urged people not to dump waste on roads and said residents can keep garbage buckets near their compounds for collection.
Krishna Byre Gowda Announces Steps To Address Civic Issues
After holding a meeting with Bengaluru’s MLAs and MPs, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda spoke to the media about the civic issues discussed during the meeting. He said the meeting was held with the city’s elected representatives to address problems in Bengaluru’s outer areas. He noted that there were issues with the release of Cauvery water and said measures would be taken to resolve them.
He also said frequent road digging for various works had been causing problems and assured that the issue would be addressed immediately. The minister further informed that a tender would be floated within the next two months to procure a new, higher-capacity vehicle with a capacity of three tonnes.
GPS To Be Installed In Garbage Trucks Across Bengaluru
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said every garbage collection truck will be fitted with GPS to ensure that the vehicles reach all roads and cover their designated areas. He urged residents not to dump garbage indiscriminately and instead hand it over to the collection staff when the garbage truck arrives near their homes.
“If the garbage truck arrives late, residents can keep the garbage bucket near the compound. Our staff will come and collect the garbage,” the minister said.
Parking Problem On Both Sides Of Roads In Bengaluru
Cars are parked on both sides of roads in several parts of Bengaluru, creating difficulties for road cleaning and contributing to traffic congestion.
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the issue was being observed, adding that an MLA had requested a separate meeting to discuss the problem.
He said it was difficult to clean roads when vehicles were parked along both sides. With traffic already heavy in several areas, the parking issue has become a major concern across most parts of Bengaluru.
Disciplinary Action Guaranteed For Civil Servants Who Skip Work
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said disciplinary action would be taken against civil servants who fail to report to work. He said all the MLAs had supported the decision and stressed that civil servants must perform their duties diligently.
“Bengaluru has given us a livelihood. We will pay you a salary, and you should work diligently,” he said, emphasising the need for government employees to fulfil their responsibilities.
Minister Appeals To Youth To Avoid POP Ganpati Idols
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda appealed to the youth to avoid using plaster of Paris (POP) Ganpati idols and urged them to protect Bengaluru’s water resources. He said the use of POP idols during the festival could harm water bodies and described the practice as disrespectful to Lord Ganesha.
He said festivals are meant to bring happiness, especially to the younger generation, and should be celebrated responsibly. Recalling traditional practices, the minister said that when he was young, people used to make Ganpati idols from cow dung and worship them.
He urged the youth to cooperate and celebrate the festival without using POP idols while ensuring that Bengaluru’s water resources are protected.
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