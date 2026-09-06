A couple in Bengaluru's Indiranagar engaged in a physical fight on the road after a party, reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Their cab driver, caught in the middle of the escalating altercation, called the police, but the couple left before they could arrive.

A late-night argument between a couple reportedly turned into a physical fight on the road in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar after the two had been drinking at a party. After the party, the couple had reserved a cab, but when they started fighting, their trip apparently took an unexpected turn. A disagreement quickly turned into a violent altercation.

According to the information available, both of them pushed and fought with each other while they were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. During the altercation, the man reportedly pushed the woman forcefully into the car. The situation created a difficult situation for the cab driver, who had booked the couple for a ride. The driver made the decision to call the police since the fight was still going on and the pair was reportedly getting aggressive.

The taxi driver reported the incident to the authorities by calling the 112 emergency number.

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However, by the time the police reached the location, the couple was no longer there. Both had reportedly left the spot before the police could intervene. The incident took place in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, and the couple's roadside fight has drawn attention after their argument spilled out into a public place following their party.