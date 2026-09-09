A Ganesha idol was allegedly stolen in Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli area at around 3:51 am. The early morning theft on Magadi Road was captured on CCTV, with police examining the footage to identify and trace those involved.

The theft of a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli area has sparked concern among devotees after the incident was captured on CCTV. The theft reportedly took place at around 3:51 am on Magadi Road, when the accused allegedly removed the idol and fled the scene under the cover of darkness. A CCTV camera installed nearby recorded the entire incident, providing police with footage that could help identify those involved.

The video was later shared on social media, drawing attention to the alleged theft and prompting strong reactions from users. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Magadi Road Police Station, where police are examining the CCTV footage as part of their efforts to identify and trace the accused.

Ganesha Idol Stolen In Dasarahalli

According to information shared on social media, the incident took place at around 3:51 am in Dasarahalli on Magadi Road.

The accused allegedly approached the location during the early hours and stole the Ganesha idol before fleeing the scene. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The theft of the religious idol has caused concern among devotees, with social media users expressing disappointment over the incident and calling for those responsible to be identified.

CCTV Captures Entire Incident

The CCTV footage reportedly captured the alleged theft as well as the accused fleeing the location.

The footage is now being examined by police for clues that could help establish the identities and movements of those involved. Investigators are expected to analyse the recording as they work to trace the accused.

The availability of CCTV footage could prove significant to the investigation, particularly in determining how the idol was taken and the direction in which the accused escaped.

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Magadi Road Police Investigate

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Magadi Road Police Station. Police are examining the CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.

Further details about the investigation are awaited.

The incident has also raised concerns about the security of religious idols and installations, particularly during the early hours when fewer people are likely to be present in the area.