Bengaluru: A major theft occurred at the residence of prominent businessman and BJP leader Ramesh Babu in Shastri Nagar, under the HAL Police Station limits in Bengaluru. A Nepali couple, employed as security guards, allegedly gained the family's trust and fled with 2 kg of gold jewellery, ₹10 lakh in cash, and a licensed firearm.

Theft while family was away in Tirupati

The incident took place while Ramesh Babu and his family were visiting Tirupati. The accused, Raj and Deepa, had been working as security guards for just three months. They reportedly appeared simple, polite, and disciplined, earning the family’s trust and unrestricted access to the house. Exploiting their absence, the couple is believed to have broken into the house and looted valuables.

Ramesh Babu’s son, Mahesh, told the media, “My father called the security guard around 10:30 pm to check in. We also viewed the CCTV footage remotely. But by morning, the CCTV was off. Initially, we thought it was a power issue. Later, a relative went to check on the house and found the door open. That’s when we realised something was wrong. On returning, we found the house ransacked—cash, gold, and a licensed gun were missing.”

He added, “We urge people not to trust individuals blindly, especially without proper background checks. These guards, who seemed sincere, robbed us. Such people should not be employed without verification.”

FIR registered, search underway

An FIR has been registered at HAL Police Station. Police have launched a citywide search operation, including nearby districts and border areas, to trace the accused.

Authorities are urging citizens to:

Conduct police verification for security guards, tenants, and workers.

Ensure CCTV systems have reliable power backup and consider offsite/cloud storage.

Inform neighbours or relatives and request regular checks when away.

Avoid granting unrestricted access to new hires, no matter how trustworthy they seem.

Further investigation is underway.