In Bengaluru,a caretaker was arrested for stealing gold jewellery worth ₹31 lakh from an elderly woman in Kammanahalli. Police recovered the stolen items after the accused confessed, highlighting the need for background checks when hiring caretakers.

In a shocking breach of trust, a caretaker employed to look after an elderly woman in Kammanahalli allegedly stole gold jewellery worth approximately ₹31 lakh. The theft occurred within the Banaswadi police station limits, leaving the family distressed. The accused, Chandini (name changed), a native of Bihar, had been working as a caretaker for the past two years, and her betrayal has sent ripples through the community.

Caretaker Exploits Family’s Trust

Chandini was hired through an agency to care for the elderly woman while her children lived and worked abroad. Entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the senior citizen, she gradually abused her position. The family often received visits from relatives who would leave valuable gold jewellery at the house.

Banaswadi Police Take Swift Action

Following the complaint, the Banaswadi police acted promptly and took Chandini into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the theft. Authorities successfully recovered the stolen jewellery from her possession.

Importance of Background Checks When Hiring Caretakers

This incident highlights the importance of verifying the background of caretakers, especially when family members reside abroad. While hiring caretakers is a common practice, such breaches of trust underscore the need for vigilance and precaution to protect elderly family members and their valuables.