Bengaluru’s first Bridgerton-themed ball recreated Regency-era glamour with candlelit dinners, ballroom dancing and photo booths, leaving social media buzzing over the city’s unique event.

Bengaluru briefly swapped its pubs and party scene for Regency-era elegance as the city hosted its first Bridgerton-inspired ball. The event, called the “Lady Whistledown Affair,” was organised by Together Social Club and featured candlelit settings, ballroom dancing and period-style fashion.

Guests arrived in smart outfits, with flowing dresses and tailored suits, while photo booths and dance cards added to the atmosphere. The evening was designed to recreate the lavish world of Netflix’s hit drama Bridgerton, known for its grand balls, elaborate costumes and the sharp commentary of Lady Whistledown.

A Scene Straight From The Show

In one video, a man in a suit and a woman in a flowing gown were seen bowing formally before joining hands to dance. Their movements and attire mirrored the refined style of the show’s ballroom scenes. Candlelight and decorated spaces enhanced the mood, making the evening feel less like a regular gathering and more like a scene lifted from the series.

Social Media Buzz

The video quickly drew attention online. Some users admitted they mistook the venue for a Christian wedding when passing by, while others expressed surprise that such events were happening in Bengaluru. Several wished they had known earlier so they could attend.

One viewer noted that while the ball captured the glamour of Bridgerton, it lacked the “British sass” that makes the show distinctive.