A Shivamogga teacher wrote a letter using his own blood, urging the Karnataka government to extend grants to Kannada-medium schools established after 1995.

A teacher in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district has drawn attention with an unusual protest, writing a letter in his own blood to demand government support for Kannada-medium schools.

Prashanth, who teaches at Saleshwara Vidya Samsthe in Shikaripura, said he will submit the letter to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa during the Praja Seva Andolana on Wednesday.

Written In Blood

Prashanth explained that he drew blood from his hand using a syringe before spilling it onto paper and dipping his fingers to write. He said the act was meant to highlight the urgency of the situation, as his school is now on the verge of closure.

The institution has been running for 31 years but lost eligibility for a grant during the last consideration due to a one-day shortfall. Prashanth appealed to the government to include Kannada-medium schools established after 1995 under the grant-in-aid system.

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Demand For Support

He argued that without financial assistance, many Kannada-medium schools face closure, affecting students and communities dependent on them. His letter calls for immediate intervention to sustain these institutions.

The symbolic act has drawn attention to the broader issue of funding for regional-language schools, which continue to struggle despite decades of service.