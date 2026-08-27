The Vijayapura Bhutanal Lake tragedy has taken a new turn after Shobha's sister, Ashwini, alleged that her husband subjected her to physical and mental torture. She also alleged an affair and claimed the abuse may have contributed to the deaths.

The case involving the deaths of six family members in Bhutanal Lake in Vijayapura has taken a new turn after the sister of deceased woman Shobha made serious allegations against her husband. Speaking to media, Shobha's sister, Ashwini, alleged that Shobha had been subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband, Malakari Jalageri. The family has now claimed that the alleged abuse, rather than an argument over preparing a religious offering for Shravan Somwar, may have contributed to the deaths of Shobha and her five children. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Vijayapura Tragedy: Husband's Alleged Cruelty Under Scrutiny

The tragedy in Toravi village of Vijayapura taluk involved Shobha and her five children entering Bhutanal Lake, resulting in their deaths. Initial reports suggested that an argument with her husband, Malakari Jalageri, over preparing a religious offering for Shravan Somwar may have preceded the incident.

However, Shobha's family has now presented a different account, alleging that she had been subjected to prolonged physical and mental abuse by her husband.

Shobha Faced Perverse Torture

Shobha's sister, Ashwini, has alleged that Malakari was responsible for the suffering Shobha endured.

"He would come home drunk and bite her. He would bite her all over her body, leaving injuries. He tortured her sadistically. He would hit her with any object he could find," Ashwini alleged.

She further claimed that Shobha faced such alleged physical abuse on a regular basis.

He Would Beat Her For Questioning His Affair

Ashwini also alleged that Malakari was involved in an affair with another woman and claimed that this was one of the reasons for the alleged harassment Shobha faced.

"Whenever she questioned him about his affair, he would beat her up and torment her. She couldn't take this torture anymore and ended her life along with her children," Ashwini said.

The allegations regarding the alleged affair and abuse have not been independently verified.

If She Comes Back, Her Story Will Be Different

Ashwini further alleged that when Shobha and her children went missing, Malakari did not immediately search for them. She claimed that he instead threatened Shobha's family, saying, "If she comes back, her story will be different."

According to Ashwini, Shobha's family later pressured Malakari to approach the police and file a missing person's complaint.

The family, which has lost Shobha and her five children, has expressed anger over the circumstances surrounding the deaths and raised serious questions about the alleged treatment Shobha faced before the incident.

The allegations made by Shobha's family are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the deaths.