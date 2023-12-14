New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state?

Karnataka government announces alcohol price surge pre-New Year, impacting BP, OT, and 8 PM spirits, with hikes of Rs 15-25 per 180 ml. Full bottle rates set to jump from 100 to 120 rupees. Lower-income groups are affected as staple drinks become less affordable.

In a move poised to affect liquor lovers across the state, the Karnataka government has initiated this move which has disappointed the alcohol fans. Amplifying the rates of various alcohol brands just before the onset of the New Year and this price surge is set to impact the wallets of alcohol enthusiasts, Particularly those fond of popular spirits such as BP, OT, and 8 PM, with an expected increase ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 25 per 180 ml.

Effective January 1, the cost of a full bottle of alcohol is anticipated to leap from 100 rupees to 120 rupees. Companies engaged in the production of these alcoholic beverages have already communicated this impending hike to bar owners, directing them to implement the revised rates at the dawn of the new year.



This elevation in liquor prices bears consequences for the lower-income sections of the state, as it pertains to the affordability of these staple alcoholic beverages, predominantly consumed within this demographic.



Specifically, the revised rates are as follows: for a 180 ml measure, Holi OT, which currently stands at 100 rupees, will soar to 123 rupees starting January 1. Similarly, OT is slated to escalate to 123 rupees for a quarter, whereas the price of BP will witness an ascent from 123 rupees to 159 rupees. Furthermore, the rate for 8 PM, currently at 100 rupees, is scheduled to elevate to 123 rupees at the turn of the year.

The government's directive to increase the prices of these alcoholic beverages is set to take effect from the first day of the upcoming year, impacting the pockets of those fond of these spirits across the state.