Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state?

    Karnataka government announces alcohol price surge pre-New Year, impacting BP, OT, and 8 PM spirits, with hikes of Rs 15-25 per 180 ml. Full bottle rates set to jump from 100 to 120 rupees. Lower-income groups are affected as staple drinks become less affordable.

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    In a move poised to affect liquor lovers across the state, the Karnataka government has initiated this move which has disappointed the alcohol fans. Amplifying the rates of various alcohol brands just before the onset of the New Year and this price surge is set to impact the wallets of alcohol enthusiasts, Particularly those fond of popular spirits such as BP, OT, and 8 PM, with an expected increase ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 25 per 180 ml.

    Effective January 1, the cost of a full bottle of alcohol is anticipated to leap from 100 rupees to 120 rupees. Companies engaged in the production of these alcoholic beverages have already communicated this impending hike to bar owners, directing them to implement the revised rates at the dawn of the new year.

    Karnataka govt considers reservation in liquor shop licensing during Q&A session at Belagavi

    This elevation in liquor prices bears consequences for the lower-income sections of the state, as it pertains to the affordability of these staple alcoholic beverages, predominantly consumed within this demographic.

    No intention of allowing new bars to open in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

    Specifically, the revised rates are as follows: for a 180 ml measure, Holi OT, which currently stands at 100 rupees, will soar to 123 rupees starting January 1. Similarly, OT is slated to escalate to 123 rupees for a quarter, whereas the price of BP will witness an ascent from 123 rupees to 159 rupees. Furthermore, the rate for 8 PM, currently at 100 rupees, is scheduled to elevate to 123 rupees at the turn of the year.

    The government's directive to increase the prices of these alcoholic beverages is set to take effect from the first day of the upcoming year, impacting the pockets of those fond of these spirits across the state.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more vkp

    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Railways Update: Train service between Hubballi and Karatagi disrupted; check dates vkp

    Railways Update: Train service between Hubballi and Karatagi disrupted; read details

    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years vkp

    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years

    Bengaluru: NIA conducts raid on suspected terrorists' houses amid plot for series of blasts in city vkp

    Bengaluru: NIA conducts raid on suspected terrorists' houses amid plot for series of blasts in city

    Recent Stories

    Vandiperiyar rape-murder: Timeline on Kerala's most brutal murder case rkn

    Vandiperiyar rape-murder: Timeline on Kerala's most brutal murder case

    Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama SHG

    Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama

    Governor Convoy Attack: Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner denies deliberate failure to control SFI protest anr

    Governor Convoy Attack: Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner denies deliberate failure to control SFI protest

    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more vkp

    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more

    VOTE should there be a 'paid leave' policy for menstruation?

    VOTE! Should there be a ‘paid leave’ policy for menstruation?

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon