Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail

The ruling Congress is leading in all three Karnataka bypoll constituencies—Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. Candidates CP Yogeeshwara, E Annapoorna, and Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan have secured significant leads, defeating BJP and JD(S) rivals, and strengthening Congress' political position in the state.

Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

The ruling Congress in Karnataka is maintaining a strong lead in all three assembly constituencies—Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon—as the counting of votes for the recently held by-elections continues on Saturday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress has overtaken earlier trends where BJP and JD(S) were leading in Shiggaon and Channapatna, respectively.  

Congress candidates Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, E Annapoorna, and CP Yogeeshwara have emerged as front-runners in the Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna constituencies. Congress' E Annapoorna is on the brink of victory in Sandur, maintaining a lead of over 8,000 votes with just one round of counting left.  

In Channapatna, CP Yogeeshwara has secured a commanding lead of over 20,000 votes against JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.  

Sandur: Annapurna lodges win

Congress' E Annapoorna has solidified her position in Sandur with a lead of 9,649 votes against BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu. She has received 83,967 votes so far, securing a decisive victory for the party in the constituency vacated by her husband, E Tukaram, who won the Bellary Lok Sabha seat in May.  

Shiggaon: Pathan leads against BJP

In Shiggaon, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of Congress is ahead by a significant margin of 13,480 votes against Bharath Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Pathan has garnered 99,399 votes, compared to Bommai’s 85,919 votes. This by-election marks Bharath Bommai’s electoral debut in the seat formerly held by his father.  

Channapatna: Yogeshwara dominates over JDS

Channapatna, known for its high-profile battle, has seen Congress' CP Yogeeshwara emerge victorious, leading with over 26,462 votes against JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Yogeeshwara has polled more than 1.04 lakh votes, trouncing the Union minister and JD(S) stalwart.  

The by-polls in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna were necessitated after their representatives—Congress' E Tukaram, BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy—vacated their assembly seats following their election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.  

The November 13 by-polls witnessed direct contests between Congress and BJP in Sandur and Shiggaon. In Channapatna, the JD(S), now aligned with the NDA, faced off against Congress. Early trends showed BJP and JD(S) leading in Shiggaon and Channapatna, but the Congress has since overtaken its rivals, maintaining a steady lead in all three segments. 

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged misuse of power and money by Congress during the counting process. Speaking about his son’s trailing position in Shiggaon, he said, "The Congress' use of power and money has influenced nine rounds of counting. But I’m confident Bharath will regain his lead in the remaining rounds."  

