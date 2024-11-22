Bengaluru HORROR! Mother arrested for suffocating two children to death in Subramanyapura, case filed

A mother, Mamata Saho, has been arrested for allegedly suffocating her two children, 7-year-old Shambhu and 3-year-old Shia, to death in Bengaluru’s Subramanyapura area. After the crime, Mamata attempted suicide. The father, Sunil, discovered the bodies and reported the incident to the police.

In a chilling tragedy in Bengaluru's Subramanyapura area, a mother has been arrested for allegedly suffocating her two young children to death. The victims, 7-year-old Shambhu Saho and his 3-year-old sister Shia Saho were found lifeless at their home late last night. The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief.

According to the Subramanyapura police, the couple, originally from Jharkhand, had been living in Bengaluru for the past eight months. The father, Sunil Saho, worked as an auto rickshaw driver, while his wife, Mamata Saho, took care of the household. The family had recently relocated from Mumbai to the city, but reports indicate that the couple's relationship had been strained for some time due to frequent arguments.

The tragic events unfolded around 9:30 PM last night when an argument between Mamata and her husband escalated. According to police reports, Mamata had a confrontation with Sunil earlier in the day, and he left for his auto duty around 5:30 PM. After he left, Mamata reportedly locked herself in their home and, in a state of distress, decided to take her own life, along with that of her children.

Police sources say that Mamata first suffocated her two children, Shambhu and Shia, before attempting to end her own life by slitting her throat with a knife. Following the incident, Mamata sent a selfie to her husband, along with a message saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.” Sunil, horrified by the message, rushed home and discovered the bodies of his children. He immediately took his wife to the hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condition, having bled profusely.

Sadly, the children had died at the scene. Sunil later informed the Subramanyapura police, who launched an investigation into the incident. Mamata is currently receiving medical treatment, and the authorities are interrogating both parents to understand the full sequence of events.

The police have arrested Mamata Saho and are continuing to investigate the tragic incident. Authorities are working to determine whether both parents were involved in the crime or if one person was solely responsible for the deaths of the children.

