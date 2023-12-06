Karnataka govt considers reservation in liquor shop licensing during Q&A session at Belagavi

In Karnataka's government's winter session at Belagavi Vidhana Sabha, liquor shop license reservations for SC/STs were discussed. Congress emphasized their inclusion, citing stark underrepresentation, while the BJP cautioned against increasing liquor outlets due to saturation. Concerns arose about alcoholism, rural proliferation, and societal impact. Minister Thimmapura acknowledged the disparity and pledged a review.

In a significant discussion within the Karnataka government, Excise Minister R. Thimmapura addressed the question of reservations in issuing licenses for liquor shops, acknowledging the stark underrepresentation of shops owned by SC and ST licensees due to the absence of specific reservation rules.

During the question and answer session, Congress member M.P. Narendra Swamy passionately advocated for reservations to be extended to SC and ST communities in liquor shop licenses, asserting it as their rightful demand. Swamy urged the government to take a stance on rectifying this perceived injustice.



Minister RB Thimmapur highlighted the glaring disparity in the distribution of licenses, citing figures that revealed a minimal count of shops owned by Scheduled Castes and Tribes among the thousands of CL-7 (Boarding and Lodging) licenses issued. He announced the government's intent to review the provision of reservations in liquor shops in compliance with existing regulations.

The proposition drew opposition from BJP's Sunil Kumar, who cautioned against allowing new liquor shops under the guise of addressing reservation concerns. He emphasized the already saturated presence of bars and restaurants and warned against escalating the situation further.

Echoing these sentiments, R. Ashok expressed concerns about the ubiquitous availability of liquor, raising apprehensions about the rise in alcoholism. He firmly demanded a halt to granting licenses for new liquor shops, regardless of the pretext used.

Congress member Shivalinge Gowda underscored the proliferation of bars in rural areas due to the influx of establishments from Bangalore, impacting local communities adversely. He urged the shutdown of illegal liquor shops operating under the guise of CL-7 licenses to curb this trend.



The discussions shed light on the government's contemplation of incorporating reservations in the licensing of liquor shops, a move that sparked debates among members from different parties, reflecting divergent views on the implications of such a policy shift.

This deliberation marks a significant point of contention, emphasizing the complexities surrounding the regulation and licensing of liquor shops, and raises pertinent questions about equitable representation and societal impact.