Bagalkot hair dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of infidelity; Read more

A hairdryer explosion in Bagalkot, intended as a murder plot targeting Sasikala, injured Basavarajeshwari, severing her hands. Police revealed that Siddappa, in an illicit relationship with Basavarajeshwari, planted the explosive out of revenge. His plot backfired, making his lover the unintended victim.

Bagalkot Hair Dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of Infidelity; Read more vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

Bagalkot: The shocking case of a hair dryer explosion that severed a woman's hands has taken dramatic twists, with police uncovering a sinister murder plot driven by an illicit relationship. The investigation revealed that an explosive device was planted inside the hair dryer and delivered to the victim through a courier.  

A week ago, Basavarajeshwari, a resident of Bagalkot, suffered severe injuries after a hair dryer she received exploded, severing her hands. She was rushed to the hospital by her family, where doctors managed to save her life by amputating her forearms to stop the bleeding. As the investigation unfolded, the police uncovered startling details that led to the arrest of Siddappa, the man behind the crime.  

Bengaluru HORROR! Mother arrested for suffocating two children to death in Subramanyapura, case filed

The plot's target was not Basavarajeshwari but her friend Sasikala, who had reportedly opposed Siddappa's illicit relationship with Basavarajeshwari. Enraged by Sasikala’s interference, Siddappa, a supervisor at a granite company in Koppal, devised a plan to eliminate her.  

Siddappa, an M.A. and B.Ed. graduate, purchased a hair dryer and planted a detonator used for stone blasting inside it. He then sent the package to Sasikala's address through a courier service. However, Sasikala was out of town and asked Basavarajeshwari to collect the parcel on her behalf.  

Out of curiosity, Basavarajeshwari opened the package and turned on the hair dryer at her home. The device exploded, leaving her severely injured. Her hands were mutilated, and the explosion scattered debris all over her house.  

Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

Police investigations revealed that Siddappa and Basavarajeshwari were in a romantic relationship. Sasikala, aware of their affair, had reportedly confronted the duo and advised them against continuing their relationship. Angered by her intervention, Siddappa decided to take revenge by plotting to kill Sasikala.  

The Ilakal police acted swiftly and arrested Siddappa within a week of the incident. Siddappa, who had been working at Dolphin International Granite Company for 16 years, confessed to his role in the crime. He admitted to planting the explosive inside the hair dryer, intending to kill Sasikala. However, his plot backfired, and his lover, Basavarajeshwari, became the unintended victim.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru HORROR! Parents arrested for suffocating two children to death in Subramanyapura, case filed vkp

Bengaluru HORROR! Mother arrested for suffocating two children to death in Subramanyapura, case filed

Karnataka Koppal Annadaneshwar mutt waqf property removal lingayat community vkp

Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's medical report submitted to High Court vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's medical report submitted to High Court

'Follow these steps for 5 years...': Bengaluru resident's viral suggestions to tackle traffic congestion vkp

'Follow these steps for 5 years...': Bengaluru resident's viral suggestions to tackle traffic congestion

Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

'Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years', says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Recent Stories

Devayani Net Worth: Know about actress' property, car collection, filmography and more RBA

Devayani Net Worth: Know about actress' property, car collection, filmography and more

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more RBA

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending on social media gcw

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending

Kolkata Weather Update: Will Cyclone Bring Snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say RBA

Kolkata Weather Update: Will cyclone bring snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon