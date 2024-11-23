Bagalkot hair dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of infidelity; Read more

A hairdryer explosion in Bagalkot, intended as a murder plot targeting Sasikala, injured Basavarajeshwari, severing her hands. Police revealed that Siddappa, in an illicit relationship with Basavarajeshwari, planted the explosive out of revenge. His plot backfired, making his lover the unintended victim.

Bagalkot: The shocking case of a hair dryer explosion that severed a woman's hands has taken dramatic twists, with police uncovering a sinister murder plot driven by an illicit relationship. The investigation revealed that an explosive device was planted inside the hair dryer and delivered to the victim through a courier.

A week ago, Basavarajeshwari, a resident of Bagalkot, suffered severe injuries after a hair dryer she received exploded, severing her hands. She was rushed to the hospital by her family, where doctors managed to save her life by amputating her forearms to stop the bleeding. As the investigation unfolded, the police uncovered startling details that led to the arrest of Siddappa, the man behind the crime.



Bengaluru HORROR! Mother arrested for suffocating two children to death in Subramanyapura, case filed

The plot's target was not Basavarajeshwari but her friend Sasikala, who had reportedly opposed Siddappa's illicit relationship with Basavarajeshwari. Enraged by Sasikala’s interference, Siddappa, a supervisor at a granite company in Koppal, devised a plan to eliminate her.

Siddappa, an M.A. and B.Ed. graduate, purchased a hair dryer and planted a detonator used for stone blasting inside it. He then sent the package to Sasikala's address through a courier service. However, Sasikala was out of town and asked Basavarajeshwari to collect the parcel on her behalf.

Out of curiosity, Basavarajeshwari opened the package and turned on the hair dryer at her home. The device exploded, leaving her severely injured. Her hands were mutilated, and the explosion scattered debris all over her house.



Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

Police investigations revealed that Siddappa and Basavarajeshwari were in a romantic relationship. Sasikala, aware of their affair, had reportedly confronted the duo and advised them against continuing their relationship. Angered by her intervention, Siddappa decided to take revenge by plotting to kill Sasikala.

The Ilakal police acted swiftly and arrested Siddappa within a week of the incident. Siddappa, who had been working at Dolphin International Granite Company for 16 years, confessed to his role in the crime. He admitted to planting the explosive inside the hair dryer, intending to kill Sasikala. However, his plot backfired, and his lover, Basavarajeshwari, became the unintended victim.

Latest Videos