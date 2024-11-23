Channapatna bypoll results 2024: Congress' CP Yogeshwar faces BJP-JDS' Nikhil Kumaraswamy; Who will win?

The Channapatna by-election results on Saturday will reveal a fierce battle between Congress' C.P. Yogeshwar and JDS-BJP's Nikhil Kumaraswamy. With a record 88.81% voter turnout, this critical contest pits experience against youth, shaping the political future of both leaders and their parties.

First Published Nov 23, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

The results of the Channapatna assembly constituency by-election will be declared on Saturday, drawing attention to a heated contest between Congress' senior leader C.P. Yogeshwar and JDS-BJP's young candidate, Nikhil Kumaraswamy. With a record 88.81% voter turnout on November 13, the poll is expected to deliver a closely contested outcome.

C.P. Yogeshwar, a seasoned politician, has represented the Channapatna constituency five times. If victorious this time, he will set a historic record by becoming the first MLA to win the seat six times. On the other hand, if Nikhil Kumaraswamy nails the win, he will mark his first victory in Channapatna, ushering in a new chapter for young politicians in the constituency.   

Karnataka Congress' Zameer Ahmed apologises for 'Kaalia' racist slur against Kumaraswamy 

Both parties left no stone unturned during the campaign period. Heavyweights like former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were seen campaigning in the constituency. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother, former MP D.K. Suresh, also joined the battle.  

JDS sought to capitalize on Deve Gowda's irrigation projects and Kumaraswamy's past governance, while BJP leaders rallied in support due to their alliance. Congress banked on its government’s popular guarantee schemes and highlighted the perceived shortcomings of the BJP-led central government.  

Yogeshwar, leveraging his personal charisma and sympathy factor, has expressed confidence in his chances. Meanwhile, Congress and JDS leaders remain optimistic about gaining significant leads, adding to the curiosity surrounding the results.  

Prestige battle for JDS

For H.D. Kumaraswamy, this by-election is more than a political contest—it is a question of his party’s survival in Ramanagara district. Previously, JDS had at least two MLAs in the region, but the count dropped to one in the last general elections. With BJP’s support, JDS hopes to retain its hold on Channapatna, making this election crucial for the party’s relevance.   

Nikhil Kumaraswamy EXCLUSIVE! 'Will make Channapatna a model constituency'

The by-poll is equally critical for C.P. Yogeshwar, who faces the challenge of reviving his political career after two consecutive assembly election defeats. Interestingly, Yogeshwar has historically performed better when contesting under the Congress banner, while his stints with the BJP led to losses. Now back with the Congress, his performance in this election will determine his future in Karnataka politics.  

The by-election has become a face-off between experience and youth, with voters closely observing the duel between Yogeshwar and Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The result, expected to be declared by Saturday afternoon, will not only decide the winner but also shape the political landscape of Channapatna for years to come.  

