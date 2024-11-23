Congress leader allegedly refuses to pay toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway; Woman staff attacked (WATCH)

A Congress leader allegedly refused to pay toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, sparking an altercation at the Gananguru toll plaza. His female companion reportedly attacked a woman staffer. The incident, captured on CCTV, has drawn criticism over political privilege misuse. The investigation is ongoing.

A dramatic incident unfolded on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at the toll plaza in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, where a man claiming to be a Congress leader refused to pay the toll. The altercation escalated when his female companion allegedly attacked a woman staffer at the toll booth.

The SUV, bearing registration number KA 07 M 8164, displayed a board identifying the man as a member of the Congress Guarantee Committee. He was travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru when the toll plaza staff stopped his vehicle for payment. Instead of paying, the Congress leader allegedly began arguing with the staff, insisting that he was exempt from paying the toll because his party was in power.



According to witnesses, the man got out of the car and loudly declared, “Our party is in government, I am a Congress leader.” The toll staff, however, stood firm, explaining that toll exemptions apply only to official government representatives, not party members. This led to a heated verbal altercation between the two sides.

The situation took a violent turn when a woman accompanying the Congress leader stepped out of the car and allegedly assaulted a female toll booth staffer. Eyewitnesses reported that the woman pulled the staffer by her hair and grabbed her wrist during the attack.



The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza. Despite the altercation, the Congress leader's vehicle was allowed to pass without payment. Reports also suggest that local police, who arrived at the scene, did not take any immediate action against the Congress leader or his companion.

A case has been registered at the Srirangapatna Gramantara police station against the Congress leader and the woman involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway, and the police have assured action based on the CCTV evidence.

