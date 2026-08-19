Mysuru Dasara 2026 preparations are underway, with 12 elephants selected for the festival. Iconic elephant Abhimanyu, who turned 60 this year, will be rested from Dasara duties. The first batch will begin Gajapayana to Mysuru on August 26.

Preparations for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026 have officially begun, with the Forest Department and district administration gearing up for the grand annual celebrations. The majestic elephant squad that will participate in the traditional Dasara procession has been finalised, with 12 elephants selected from various elephant camps across Karnataka. The first batch of elephants is scheduled to begin its traditional 'Gajapayana' journey to Mysuru on August 26.

Abhimanyu To Retire After Turning 60

One of the biggest developments ahead of this year's Dasara is the decision to rest the iconic elephant Abhimanyu. Popularly known as 'Kadina Kavalugara', or Guardian of the Forest, Abhimanyu has successfully carried the Ambari during the Mysuru Dasara procession for six consecutive years.

Abhimanyu turned 60 in April this year. According to Forest Department rules, elephants above the age of 60 cannot be assigned strenuous duties during Dasara. Officials have therefore decided to retire him from the demanding procession duties.

Abhimanyu is also well known for his role as a 'combing specialist' during forest operations. His long association with Mysuru Dasara and his service over the years have made him a favourite among Dasara enthusiasts.

12 Elephants Selected For Mysuru Dasara 2026

The 12 elephants selected to participate in the Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations are Dhananjaya, Ekalavya, Mahendra, Prashantha, Gopi, Srirama, Sugreeva, Lakshmi, Kaveri, Roopa, Chaitra and Srikantha.

The Forest Department has also kept two elephants, Bheema and Harsha, on standby as a backup team to handle any emergency or unforeseen situation during the celebrations.

Gajapayana To Begin On August 26

The Forest Department and Mysuru District Administration are making arrangements to welcome the elephant squad to the palace city. A traditional puja will be performed to formally receive the elephants before they begin preparations for the grand Dasara procession.

The first batch of elephants will commence its traditional Gajapayana journey to Mysuru on August 26, marking the beginning of an important phase of preparations for Mysuru Dasara 2026.