Bengaluru-Kerala Onam travel gets a boost as the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express increases from eight to 16 coaches. The Railway Board has also approved a special Bengaluru Cantonment-Kannur train for the festive rush.

With the Onam festive rush expected to increase passenger demand between Bengaluru and Kerala, the railways have announced additional capacity and a special train service. The Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will now operate with twice the number of coaches, while a special train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kannur has also been approved for the festival season. The measures are aimed at accommodating the expected surge in passengers travelling to Kerala for Onam.

Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Gets More Coaches

Starting August 17, the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will operate with 16 coaches instead of the existing eight. According to a statement from South Western Railway (SWR), train numbers 26651 and 26652, operating between KSR Bengaluru and Ernakulam, will have the increased coach composition from both KSR Bengaluru and Ernakulam stations.

The expansion is expected to significantly increase seating capacity on the popular Bengaluru-Kochi route during the Onam travel period.

Special Bengaluru-Kannur Train For Onam

The Railway Board has also approved a special train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kannur to cater to the additional demand during Onam.

Special train number 06567 will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment at 10.30 pm on August 20 and reach Kannur at 12.50 pm the following day.

Special Train To Halt At 14 Stations

The special Bengaluru-Kannur train will stop at several key stations along the route, providing passengers from Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu and northern Kerala with additional travel options during the festive period.

The scheduled stops are KR Puram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thalassery.

The additional Vande Bharat coaches and special Kannur service are expected to provide more options for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Kerala during the Onam rush.