Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announced the Mysuru Dasara 2026 schedule, with the festival to be inaugurated on October 11. He said the 11-day event will preserve its heritage, with key events like 'Gajapooje' and 'Jamboo Savari' finalized.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced the schedule for the 2026 Mysuru Dasara celebrations, saying the 11-day festival would be organised while preserving its heritage, values and cultural traditions.

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Key Dates Announced

Addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting to review the preparations, Shivakumar said 'Gajapooje' will be held on August 26 at 10 am, while the Mysuru Dasara festival will be inaugurated on October 11 at 11 am. He said the 'Jamboo Savari Pushparchane (floral tribute)' will be held on October 21 between 4:10 pm and 4:35 pm during the auspicious 'Meena Lagna'.

Vision for Dasara: Heritage and International Appeal

According to the Chief Minister, the schedule has been finalised based on the guidance of scholars and the Mysuru 'Panchanga.' "We wanted to preserve the heritage, values and culture of Dasara. It is an international festival, and we will continue to make it better and conduct it in a more disciplined manner," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister said the government is considering inviting internationally renowned singers to perform during the festival, adding that a final decision would be taken after further discussions. He, however, said Karnataka's culture and traditions would remain the central focus of the celebrations.

Chief Guest Selection

Referring to the inauguration ceremony, Shivakumar said the committee had authorised the Chief Minister to decide the chief guest. "I will discuss it with my colleagues and take a final decision," he said.

Addressing Logistics and Visitor Welcome

The Chief Minister said the meeting also discussed the alleged misuse of Dasara passes and added that discussions would be held with the police on the issue.

He further said the government deliberated on measures to properly welcome visitors from outside Karnataka, noting that many people spend significant amounts of money to attend the festival and should be treated with dignity and respect. He also recalled that the Mysuru Maharajas had historically built hotels to accommodate visiting guests.

Showcasing Karnataka's Traditions

Responding to requests to organise Kambala during Dasara, Shivakumar said the government would focus on showcasing Karnataka's traditions, history and indigenous sports during the festival.

He added that the Mysuru Dasara festival would continue with the rich traditions that have existed for hundreds of years. (ANI)