The Mysuru Dasara 2025 festival dazzled spectators with a trial drone show featuring 3,000 drones. Stunning aerial displays created vibrant artworks, thrilling the crowd ahead of the main shows scheduled for October 1 and 2.

Mysuru: The world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival witnessed an extraordinary spectacle this year as a breathtaking drone show added a brand-new dimension to the celebrations. Trial demonstrations of the drone show are scheduled for September 28 and 29, with the main shows taking place on October 1 and 2 at the Bannimantapa Torchlight Parade Grounds.

The event will feature 3,000 drones soaring high into the night sky, creating colourful artworks that promise to leave the audience spellbound.

Dazzling Sky Artworks Captivated Audience in 2024

Last year, the Mysuru Dasara drone show enthralled thousands of spectators with vibrant and intricate aerial patterns. The mesmerizing artworks included representations of the solar system, world map, a proud soldier, peacock, national animal tiger, dolphin, eagle, and even Lord Krishna dancing on a serpent.

The 2024 show also celebrated local pride with images of Mother Cauvery, the Karnataka map featuring Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the five guarantee schemes, and the Ambari elephant, alongside the state deity Chamundeshwari, leaving an unforgettable impression on the audience.

Singer Kunal Ganjawala Mesmerises Crowd Before Drone Show

The excitement began even before the drones lit up the sky. Famous playback singer Kunal Ganjawala mesmerised the crowd with a live music performance at the Torchlight Parade Grounds. He opened the program with the soulful song 'Neene Neene' from Puneeth Rajkumar’s movie, captivating the audience instantly. This was followed by a mix of popular Kannada songs including 'Khushiyagide Eko Ninnindale…', 'Onde Ondu Sari Kanmunde Baare…', 'Ninna Kanda Kshanadinda…', 'Hudugi Hudugi Ninna Kandaga', 'Kivi Maatondu Helale Naanindu', as well as several lively Hindi numbers, encouraging spectators to sing and dance along.

A Celebration of Culture, Technology, and National Pride

This year’s drone show at Mysuru Dasara seamlessly blended modern technology with traditional festivities, creating a dazzling fusion of art, culture, and innovation. From intricate aerial displays to toe-tapping music, the event offered an unforgettable experience for people of all ages, further cementing Mysuru Dasara’s reputation as one of India’s most iconic and vibrant cultural festivals.