A video of a man assaulting a woman beggar outside Kapurthala's Mata Shri Bhadrakali Temple has gone viral. Police have registered an FIR against the accused.

A video showing a woman beggar being brutally assaulted outside a temple in Punjab's Kapurthala has sparked outrage on social media. The incident occurred outside the gate of the historic Mata Shri Bhadrakali Temple, where the woman was sitting with children.

The video showed a man approaching the woman and saying something to her before taking off his slippers and repeatedly hitting her. When she tried to stop him, he held her hand and continued assaulting her.

Accused was furious after children accompanying the woman tampered with his motorcycle

Soon after, another woman arrived at the spot and intervened, following which a verbal argument appeared to have broken out. The man then slapped the beggar as well. A crowd gathered and intervened, but the man pushed through and was seen kicking her.

The accused runs a shop opposite the temple. He was furious after the children accompanying the woman were accused of tampering with his motorcycle, following which he assaulted her. The woman beggar has not lodged a complaint with the police so far.

After the video went viral, the Women's Commission and the Human Rights Core Committee sought action. Police initiated an investigation based on the viral video and took suo motu notice of the incident.

DSP Sub-Division Sheetal Singh said the man was identified as Vikas Sharma. An FIR has been registered, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation.

The accused remains at large.